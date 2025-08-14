Cardinals GM Pours Cold Water On JJ Wetherholt Promotion Rumors
The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly waved the white flag on the season at the trade deadline when they opted to trade Phil Maton, Steven Matz, and Ryan Helsley. This trio of selling moves was a good idea for the Cardinals to make, as it sets them up better for the future.
But if the Cardinals are going to plan for the future, they need to go all in. There are players on the roster right now who have no business on the big league roster. Miles Mikolas has struggled for the Cardinals all season. Cutting ties with him would open up a spot on the roster for top pitching prospect Quinn Mathews. Although Mathews has had walk problems this year, he's been dominant otherwise. Learning at the big league level would be best for him.
Infield prospect JJ Wetherholt has dominated Triple-A pitching. Getting him to the big league level would allow him to get his feet wet at the highest level before he's needed for a postseason push in 2026 or 2027. But the president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, doesn't seem to agree. Not only has he refused to call Wetherholt up, but he recently spoke to why a promotion isn't needed right now on an episode of "The Morning After" radio show on ESPN.
John Mozeliak seems to shut down JJ Wetherholt promotion idea
"It's not the protection year, so I think it's not necessarily in the best interest for the organization to do that. Even though it might be fun and exciting, you're not forced to put them on the roster this offseason, and so that's definitely something that should be a part of the equation," Mozeliak said in regard to the potential call-up of top prospect JJ Wetherholt.
Mozeliak is right. He doesn't need to promote Whetherholt to protect him from the Rule-5 Draft. But that's not why fans, media, and baseball minds alike want him called up to the big leagues. Nobody is arguing that he should be called up to keep him in their organization.
The argument to be made is that Wetherholt is ready for the call up and he would instantly make this Cardinals team better.
St. Louis still has a small shot at the postseason if it can run off a lengthy win streak in the coming days. Wetherholt would help them win. Adding him to the roster would also have him much more prepared for next year.
