Cardinals 'To-Do List' Reportedly Includes Veteran Hurler

The St. Louis Cardinals have already been more active throughout this offseason than they were before the 2025 campaign.

St. Louis was in rumors left and right last offseason, but it didn't lead to moves in free agency or the trade market. That hasn't been the case this offseason. The Cardinals have traded Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray away but also have been active in free agency, as shown by the club's deal with Dustin May.

The club has more trade candidates at their disposal but it sounds like they aren't done looking to the open market either. Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared that adding "experience" to the bullpen is on the team's "to-do" list.

Will the Cardinals make a move in free agency?

"(Hunter Dobbins) joins (Richard Fitts) and free agent signee Dustin May as newcomers to the Cardinals who have major-league starting experience," Guerrero wrote. "(Chaim Bloom) said he doesn’t think it’s “an absolute necessity” to continue adding starting pitching, but the Cardinals are going to always going to 'look to keep doing it if they see the right fit there.' Adding experience to their bullpen also remains on their to-do list."

Bringing back Phil Maton or Ryan Helsley would've been good, but both have already landed deals in free agency. A few options that are still out there on the open market that could make sense for the Cardinals are Kirby Yates, Chad Green, Ryan Brasier, Andrew Chafin, and Jonathan Loáisiga, among many others.

Although the Cardinals included money in the trades to cut ties with Gray and Contreras, St. Louis already has done a good job lowering the 2026 payroll in general with more deals likely on the way. There have been trade rumors out there revolving JoJo Romero as well. St. Louis traded Maton, Helsley, and Steven Matz ahead of the trade deadline and Romero could be on his way out of town this winter. The Cardinals absolutely should use some of their savings to bring a hurler to town.

