Cardinals Hall-of-Famer Has Blunt Message For Mike Shildt After Padres Drama
After Mike Shildt stepped down as manager of the San Diego Padres, more details were revealed that not only led to his departure from San Diego, but also led to him being fired by the St. Louis Cardinals after the 2021 season.
Shildt had been with the organization since 2003 and had been their manager since 2018. But reports of him belittling his coaching staff shed new light on the situation that has been the subject of criticism amongst Cardinals fans for years.
On the podcast "Serving It Up," Cardinals Hall-of-Famer Matt Holliday shared his opinion on the situation and had a blunt message for Shildt.
Matt Holliday Shares Blunt Message For Mike Shildt
"When you don't treat people right, when you don't treat people like peers, you may be the manager, but there's four or five coaches on that staff that played in the Major Leagues for a long time, and you should treat them as peers, as your staff. You've hired them to do a job, and then if you micromanage everything they do, that doesn't set up for a very good work environment. And that creates a weird continuity amongst the staff that the players feel," Holliday said.
"There's qualities in him of how much he loves baseball and how much he wears it and takes it home with him and he's into every pitch that if harnessed, and if used in the right way, I think can be awesome. But I think sometimes it can be over the top, and I think that sometimes he rubs staff and players and front office in a way that ultimately ends up where we're at."
Holliday was typically very reserved as a player, but he certainly didn't hold back in his assessment of Shildt. The 45-year-old was with St. Louis from 2009-16 and won a World Series title in 2011, and for years was a key veteran leader in the clubhouse.
Because Shildt was in the organization for a long time, Holliday can attest to what it was like to work with him for so many years.
The new reports on Shildt ultimately prove that the Cardinals made the right decision to move on from him and replace him with current skipper Oli Marmol.
Holliday was going to be Marmol's bench coach in 2023 before stepping down prior to the season.
More MLB: Why Mike Shildt Drama Shows More Positives With Cardinals Current Skipper