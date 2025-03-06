Cardinals Have Decided On $44 Million Hurler's Role To Kick Off 2025
There was a time early in the offseason in which it seemed like the 2025 Major League Baseball campaign could be a big opportunity for some of the St. Louis Cardinals' young guys.
They said they wanted to "reset" the organization but the team didn't really cut ties with many veterans despite all of the trade rumors. One guy who found his name in trade rumors is veteran hurler Steven Matz. He only appeared in 12 games last year which likely impacted his market.
It doesn't seem like he's going anywhere at least to begin the season. Some have wondered what role he could play. Will he open the season as a starter or could the Cardinals open a spot for a young guy by moving him to the bullpen?
The Athletic's Katie Woo shared that the Cardinals currently are planning for Matz to begin the season as a starter at least.
"My personal opinion differs from the club’s thinking here. If the stated purpose of 2025 is to see which young players the organization can build around, then (Michael McGreevy) should have every opportunity to open the season as a member of the starting rotation," Woo said. "The Cardinals lack a veteran reliever behind Ryan Helsley (something Mozeliak has always valued) and Matz has the stuff and experience to be a suitable swingman if needed.
"Simple enough, right? Not so fast. The Cardinals are planning for Matz to start this year, and he’s looked both healthy and effective in Grapefruit League action. One reason for this is depth. By going with a veteran rotation (Matz, Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde and Miles Mikolas should take four out of the five spots), the Cardinals hope to take early pressure off some of their young arms, including McGreevy."
He's in the final year of a four-year, $44 million deal. No matter what the Cardinals do with him, hopefully he's able to stay healthy and get back on track.
