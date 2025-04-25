Cardinals Have Discovered 'Long-Term Solution' In Outfield, MLB Writers Says
The St. Louis Cardinals are flirting with last place in the division, but the young season has not been without its silver linings.
St. Louis entered Friday with a 10-15 record. The Cards have lost seven of their last 10 and are just a half-game ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates at the bottom of the National League Central.
Despite the losing, one of St. Louis’ bright spots this year has been the emergence of their 24-year-old outfielder, a former fifth-round pick by the club in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.
On Friday, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden praised the player.
“Victor Scott II is not only one of the fastest players in baseball, but also an elite defensive center fielder,” Bowden wrote.
“He’s an impact player on the basepaths with eight steals in eight attempts this season. He plays with energy and enthusiasm. The 24-year-old is clearly the Cardinals’ long-term solution in center field.”
Scott is slashing .275/.337/.400 on the year with one home run, 10 RBI, eight stolen bases, 22 total hits, and 13 runs scored.
Pair that solid plate production with Scott’s electrifying defense, and the Cardinals have themselves a rising star.
It’s not all doom and gloom for Oli Marmol’s club these days.
St. Louis begins a three-game series on Friday at Busch Stadium versus their divisional rival Milwaukee Brewers. Matthew Liberatore, Sonny Gray, and Erick Fedde are slated to pitch in the series for the Cardinals. It's an opportunity for the Cards to get back on track.
