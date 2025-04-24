Yankees Might Make Blockbuster Move For Ex-Cardinals $65 Million Slugger
A powerful hitter who not long ago wore a St. Louis Cardinals uniform might soon become a primary trade target for the New York Yankees.
The Yankees have been linked to current Cardinals like Nolan Arenado, Erick Fedde, and Brendan Donovan recently, but might the Bronx Bombers also put their chips on the table for a former St. Louis slugger?
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer noted that one of last year's top five vote-getters for National League MVP might soon become available on the trade market.
“Should the (Atlanta) Braves continue to lag behind in a tough NL East, Marcell Ozuna would be an obvious piece to offload at the deadline,” Rymer wrote.
“He's a pending free agent, after all, and a potential impact bat for a market that could be desperate for all it can get.”
“After slamming 79 home runs across 2023 and 2024, he is still launching rockets at the outset of 2025. His exit velocity is in the 97th percentile at 95.3 mph and up from an already impressive 92.1 mph in 2024.”
“Ozuna also has 23 walks against 18 strikeouts, amounting to confirmation that the improved discipline he showed in 2024 has only gotten better. He's one of the true professional hitters in MLB today.”
Ozuna, a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger, played with the Cardinals for two seasons (2018 and 2019), slashing .262/.327/.451 with 52 home runs and 177 RBI in 278 games.
Ozuna finished No. 4 in NL MVP voting last season with the Braves.
The Yankees have historically gone after impact bats on the trade market, and they often don’t care if their target player doesn’t fit perfectly into their defensive or lineup scheme. They make it work. Jazz Chisholm being acquired at least year’s deadline and shifting over to third base is the most recent example.
If New York is eyeing Ozuna, they’ll do everything they can to pry him away from Atlanta and worry about the depth chart consequences later.
