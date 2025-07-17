Cardinals Have Season-Defining Decision On Their Hands
The St. Louis Cardinals have one clear way to upgrade the starting rotation, but how will the organization go about it?
Michael McGreevy is right on the doorstep of being a consistent cog for this Cardinals machine but now it's only a matter of time. He's pretty much just made spot starts for the Cardinals this season as the rotation is seemingly full right now. It's going to be interesting to see how St. Louis handles him in the second half of the season, but The Athletic's Katie Woo said he should be a regular starter in the second half.
"Michael McGreevy should be a regular starter come the second half, assuming the Cardinals can create room for him," Woo said. "Pallante and Liberatore are on track to record the most innings in a season in their careers, which raises some concern internally. It doesn’t seem likely that Matz, who has thrived in relief, will stretch out and revert to a starter’s role.
"Top pitching prospects Quinn Mathews and Tekoah Roby aren’t ready for the big leagues, and the new player development regime will not rush either pitcher up out of need. You know the adage: A team is only as good as its starting pitching. It remains to be seen if the Cardinals have the depth to bolster them through the second half."
St. Louis has a chance to make a run at a playoff spot, but something needs to be done for the rotation.
