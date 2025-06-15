Cardinals Have Tie To Red Sox-Giants Rafael Devers Stunner
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals was included in the biggest and most shocking trade of the Major League Baseball season so far.
FanSided's Robert Murray reported on Sunday afternoon that the Boston Red Sox were trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants for a blockbuster package.
"The San Francisco Giants are acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox for Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison and more, according to sources familiar with the deal," Murray said. "Full trade: The San Francisco Giants are acquiring Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox for Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, James Tibbs and Jose Bello, according to sources familiar with the deal."
ESPN's Jeff Passan gave a second confirmation on the move.
"The San Francisco Giants are acquiring All-Star slugger Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox, sources confirm to ESPN. An out-of-nowhere blockbuster deal. Boston is getting RHP Jordan Hicks and more. First on the news was Robert Murray," Passan said. "Boston’s return for Rafael Devers includes left-handed starter Kyle Harrison, right-hander Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs and another prospect, sources tell ESPN. The Red Sox will not send any money to cover the remaining $250 million-plus on Devers’ contract."
A shocking trade that actually has a tie to the Cardinals. Former Cardinals flamethrower Jordan Hicks is one of the biggest pieces going back to Boston in the stunner.
Hicks landed with the Giants in free agency ahead of the 2024 season and they moved him to the starting rotation. Now, he will join Boston and it's too early to know what role he will play.
