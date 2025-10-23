Cardinals Headline List Of Potential Suitors For $15 Million All Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild this offseason. They've recently passed the power from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom and they're expected to make some moves this offseason to further progress their rebuild.
The Cardinals opted to trade a few expiring players at the trade deadline. But in the offseason, they could look to make even bigger moves on the trade market. But trades aren't the only moves the Cardinals could look to make this winter.
MLB's Mark Feinsand recently listed the Cardinals as one of the top landing spots for Detroit Tigers free agent Gleyber Torres this offseason. Feinsand also listed the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins as fits for Torres.
Gleyber Torres is an intriguing free agent option for Cardinals
"Torres had to settle on a one-year, $15 million deal in his first foray into free agency, but he’ll give it another go after making his third career All-Star team and first since 2019," Feinsand wrote. "Torres slashed .284/.386/.437 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs in 72 games through the end of June, but his production fell off in the second half, as he posted a .229/.331/.339 slash line with seven homers and 31 RBIs in 73 games from July 1 through the end of the season.
"Torres’ plate discipline was strong -- he ranked in the 100th percentile in chase rate and 95th percentile in walk rate and placed in the top 20 percent in both whiff and strikeout percentage -- but his defense was shaky, ranking in the 12th percentile with -5 OAA."
Torres is coming off a great season with the Tigers, so it makes sense that he's getting increased free agency buzz this offseason. But the Cardinals don't make sense as a fit.
St. Louis has All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan manning Torres' position right now. Donovan is expected to be moved to a new spot so top prospect JJ Wetherholt can take over at second base.
Adding another veteran at a position that's quickly becoming a logjam doesn't make any sense. Wetherholt is the future at second base, and the Cardinals have Donovan as a versatile veteran to play anywhere he's needed. Torres doesn't fit the roster.
