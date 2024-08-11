Cardinals Hurler Set To Make Comeback Following Unfortunate Stint On IL
The St. Louis Cardinals bullpen has been a reliable asset for most of the season but Saturday night's disappointing 8-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals was difficult to watch.
Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante put the Cardinals in an excellent position to seal the I-70 series sweep. However, it was the bullpen who gave up six earned runs in the final 3 1/3 innings.
Granted, it was only one game but that can't continue if St. Louis hopes to make it to the postseason. Perhaps the Cardinals' latest player to come off the injured list can help improve late-inning pitching performances.
"Roster Moves: right-handed pitcher Riley O'Brien has been activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Memphis (AAA)," the organization announced Sunday. "RHP Nick Robertson has been designated for assignment."
O'Brien began the season with St. Louis after impressing coaches at spring training but was quickly sidelined after suffering a right forearm flexor strain in the season opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The 29-year-old has posted 26-25 record with a 3.57 ERA, 506-to-223 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .212 batting average against and a 1.27 WHIP across seven seasons played in the minors.
The former Cincinnati Reds pitcher doesn't have much experience pitching at the major league level but his track record in the minors and his performance at spring training this year certainly make him an intriguing depth option.
It'll be interesting to see how O'Brien pitches after being on the injured list for so long. Hopefully, he can pick up where he left off at spring training and help carve out a few extra scoreless innings for the Cardinals as they look to clinch a playoff spot.
