Cardinals Hurler Set To Reach Recovery Milestone; Return Appears Imminent
The St. Louis Cardinals rotation isn't performing as well as it did at the beginning of the season when the club's only problem was a struggling offense.
Overall, the Cardinals' pitching staff currently ranks No. 23 in the league throughout Aug., with a 5.10 ERA and poor performances from starting pitchers are largely to blame.
Fortunately, St. Louis' rotation should be getting a boost soon after the latest injury update, which shows a veteran hurler's return could be imminent.
"Lynn, who has been on the 15-day injured list since July 31 with inflammation in his right knee, will throw a live batting practice session on Aug. 20 at Busch Stadium, and if that session goes well, the 37-year-old right-hander could return to the rotation days later, manager Oliver Marmol said on Saturday," MLB.com reported Sunday.
Lynn has logged a 6-4 record with a 4.06 ERA, 97-to-41 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .249 batting average against and a 1.36 WHIP in 106 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
Getting Lynn back in the rotation will be essential for the Cardinals to make a legitimate run at the playoffs. With the team sitting five games behind a National League Wild Card spot, St. Louis can't afford to lose more assets to its arsenal.
Now that the Cardinals are poised to see Lynn return and another veteran starter, perhaps they can get the ball rolling and regain lost ground from these last few weeks.
