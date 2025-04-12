Cardinals Important Piece Has Best-Case Update After Injury Scare
The St. Louis Cardinals took on the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday and came up on top, but there was an injury scare.
St. Louis shortstop Masyn Winn exited the game in the second inning due to back spasms, as shared on Friday by The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"Some peculiar news. Masyn Winn is out of the game in the second with lower back spasms," Woo said. "Thomas Saggese moves to SS...Pedro Pagés is at second base (!) Yohel Pozo takes over at catcher. If you recall, there is no true back up SS on the roster. Brendan Donovan is the DH today."
Unsurprisingly, this led to some fear on social media, but after the game Winn said that he won't be going on the Injured List, although he could miss a few games, also shared by Woo.
"Masyn Winn said he’s been dealing with back tightness for a couple of weeks, but felt it lock up fielding a ground ball in the first inning," Woo said. "Told trainers he won’t be going on the IL, but does expect to miss a couple of games."
It's unfortunate to lose an important piece of Winn's caliber for any amout of time is tough, but when he initially left the game there was fear it could be a longer absence than just a couple of game. Winn avoiding an Injured List stint would be the best scenario possible to get him back quickly.
There has been a lot of questions about the Cardinals' depth in the infield as they opted to roll with more outfielders heading into the new season. Could they look to make a change to add depth after this?
