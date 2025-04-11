Cardinals 25-Year-Old Could Be Playing Himself Off St. Louis Roster
The St. Louis Cardinals have a surplus of solid outfielders right now.
Throughout Spring Training, there were a lot of questions about the center field position. Victor Scott II won the job. Him, Lars Nootbaar, and Michael Siani all saw a lot of time in center but Scott earned the job as the team's everyday guy.
One thing that was somewhat surprising ahead of Opening Day was that the Cardinals kept all three on the roster along with Jordan Walker and guys like Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson who can play the outfield.
Nolan Gorman currently is on the Injured List which has seemingly made things easier for the club when it comes to getting guys at-bats, but he will be back at some point. The Cardinals have a lot of talent in the outfield and not as much depth in the infield.
Could the Cardinals look to make a change?
FanSided's Thomas Gauvain made a list of three players who could be playing their way off the team's roster by May and suggested Siani could be at risk.
"Through only nine plate appearances, Michael Siani has a slash line of .125/.222/.125 with no stolen bases, two runs scored, one walk, and three strikeouts," Gauvain said. "He was never supposed to be an average offensive player, and his role as a defensive specialist helps alleviate some of the pains of his offensive shortcomings, but he's been a nonfactor offensively so far.
"If the Cardinals want to make more use of their final roster spot, a player who can be a backup shortstop would be preferable. Jose Barrero (.267/.333/.433 slash line with one home run for a 114 wRC+ in Triple-A) or Jose Fermin (.179/.324/.179 with six walks for a 60 wRC+) would be a viable roster replacement for Michael Siani. Even Michael Helman (.154/.214/.231 for a 25 wRC+) may be a longshot to make the roster in Siani's stead, but his versatility plays into his favor. Barrero, a player whom the Cardinals signed to a minor-league deal this offseason, was once a top prospect for the Cincinnati Reds."
This isn't too shocking. It was somewhat surprising that the Cardinals opted to have as many outfielders on the team as they have to begin the season. When the team gets healthier, could a move come into play?
