Cardinals Insider Addresses Oli Marmol's Future In St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the biggest feel-good stories of the 2025 Major League Baseball season so far and manager Oli Marmol is a big reason why.
He has gotten a lot of flak over the last few years as the Cardinals struggled. There's even been plenty of speculation about the possibility of someone lile Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols, or Skip Schumaker coming to town. Although this has been the case, Marmol has taken it on the chin and gone about his business. He's done a great job this year with this Cardinals team and now the franchise has a 27-21 record and is in second place in the National League Central.
There have been questions about his future with the team since pretty early on. He's making a serious case for himself to stick around beyond this season.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold held a question-and-answer this week with fans and one question that was posed was about Marmol's future and if he could end up sticking with the team beyond this season as Chaim Bloom takes over as president of baseball operations.
"No one knows at this moment. Marmol is under contract for that season, and like everyone around the organization -- players to anyone -- they're all learning what will change with Bloom in charge, and Bloom is taking the time to get to know these folks now to make those decisions," Goold said. "There won't be some single-issue litmus test that makes the decision, and when it comes to the manager ownership will also be involved. All of that is to say, it's May 19 and they don't need to make a decision today, so they won't.
"They'll gather more info, not set some arbitrary event to happen or even some legit single event to happen, and instead make a much more well-informed and far-reaching choice because of the importance of the job."
Goold is one of the most plugged-in Cardinals insiders there is. It's not shocking that there isn't a clear answer on Marmol's future with the team, but he's certainly giving the front office something to think about.
More MLB: Iván Herrera’s Scorching Start Has Proven Cardinals Right