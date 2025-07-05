Cardinals Insider Announces Update About Iván Herrera
The St. Louis Cardinals have found different ways to win games throughout the season so far.
While this is the case, the starting lineup hasn’t been at full strength. For example, Iván Herrera hasn't played in a game since June 19th due to a hamstring injury. The Cardinals certainly could use his pop in the middle of the lineup but it sounds like he still is a few weeks away.
The Athletic's Katie Woo shared that he is "ramping up well" and is most likely to return after the All-Star break.
"John Mozeliak said today Iván Herrera (hamstring) is ramping up well and could begin a rehab assignment in roughly a week and a half & a post-ASB return is possible," Woo said. "Also said Jordan Walker (appendicitis) will continue getting reps with Springfield, but shouldn't be too long."
It's unfortunate that he won't be back until after the All-Star Game, but that is almost here. The Cardinals' last game before the break is on July 13th and then they return to action on July 18th.
Herrera has arguably been the team's biggest surprise offensively this year. He has played in 42 games and is slashing .320/.392/.533 with eight home runs, 36 RBIs, one stolen base, eight doubles, and 22 runs scored.
The Cardinals certainly could use him right now. St. Louis now has lost four games in a row, including an 11-3 thumping at the hands of the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
