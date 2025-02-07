Cardinals Insider Reveals 1 Player Discussed In Nolan Arenado Trade Talks
Could there be a trade on the way for the St. Louis Cardinals?
St. Louis has been the talk of the offseason trade-wise to this point. The Cardinals have had Nolan Arenado on the trade block all offseason to this point but haven't gotten a deal done. With Spring Training quickly approaching, it's starting to seem more and more likely that he will at least be with the team when the action kicks off.
Things have picked up over the last few days involving Arenado but he is still with the team. The club that has been tied to Arenado the most has been the Boston Red Sox. MLB.com's John Denton revealed one player that has been discussed in trade talks in Red Sox No. 22 prospect Blaze Jordan.
"One player the Cardinals have discussed as a potential return for Arenado, per a source, is slugging first baseman Blaze Jordan, the No. 22 prospect in the Red Sox's system," Denton said. "Cardinals front-office advisor Chaim Bloom, who has been named the club’s president of baseball operations in 2026 upon the retirement of John Mozeliak, was the chief baseball officer for Boston from 2020-23, and he has a vast knowledge of the Red Sox’s farm system."
Jordan is just 22 years old and was a third-round pick in 2020. He can play at either corner infield spot. At this point, he hasn't advanced past Double-A yet. If the Cardinals are going to trade Arenado, it seems like they could land more but Jordan would be a good start.
