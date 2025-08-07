Cardinals Insider Reveals Biggest Question For Team Down The Stretch
The St. Louis Cardinals came into 2025 hoping to balance contention with runway for younger players. While they have provided opportunities for their younger players such as Victor Scott II, Ivan Herrera, Masyn Winn, Alec Burleson Pedro Pages and others, they have fallen out of contention in the National League playoff race.
Even after a series win over the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis is a longshot to reach October for the first time since 2022, when they won the NL Central. They ultimately sold at the trade deadline, shipping out rental relievers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz.
The Cardinals will still be an interesting team down the stretch as they transition to Chaim Bloom as President of Baseball Operations after 18 years under John Mozeliak, but they have some question marks.
Cardinals facing questions after deadline sell-off
The Cardinals front office may have punted on 2025, but manager Oli Marmol still hopes to keep the team afloat. John Denton of MLB.com noted that their biggest question mark remains how they will balance winning and runway.
"Sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline for a second time in three years, the Cardinals could shift their focus to playing time and at-bats for their young core over the season’s final two months. The issue, however, is that some of those decisions could run counter to the team trying to win as many games as possible," Denton wrote.
"An argument certainly could be made that the players with more promise should be getting the reps, but Marmol doesn’t want to dole out playing time when others are offering significantly more production."
It will certainly be interesting to see how the Cardinals balance opportunities with results down the stretch. They are obviously highly unlikely to reach the postseason in 2025, which would mark a third straight year without October baseball.
But at this point in the season, it might be best to continue with runway rather than focus on results with a postseason berth so unlikely. Then again, the Detroit Tigers managed to balance both last season after they sold at the trade deadline, so it's not impossible.
Burleson, Herrera, Scott, Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman have all made the most of their playing time this season, even though opportunities have at times been limited.
What is clear is that the Cardinals are rebuilding and focusing on the future.
