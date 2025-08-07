Ex-Cardinals Slugger Continues Scorching Hot Run With Yankees
At this point in the season, there's no reason to rehash moves of the offseason. We are now closer to the next offseason than we were to last winter.
While that is the case, it's still interesting every now and then to take a peak around and think about deals that did -- or didn't happen. That's especially true for the St. Louis Cardinals right now. St. Louis is a team that has had a wild year.
The roller coaster of a 2024 season ended on a high note. The Cardinals fought their way back and finished above .500 at 83-79 and in second place in the National League Central. Now, that might not blow you away. But, after the struggles of the 2023 campaign and the low expectations in 2024, the fact that the Cardinals were able to get above .500 was an accomplishment in itself.
It was a wild offseason afterward filled with plenty of words and noise, but not so much action. The Cardinals declined club options to guys like Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson and let Paul Goldschmidt walk in free agency but were pretty quiet outside of that.
Did Cardinals make the right decisions ahead of the 2025 season roster-wise?
Moving on from Goldschmidt was the big one. It wasn't unexpected by any means, but still, he spent years in the organization and developed into a fan-favorite. He's a former Most Valuable Player and had a great run overall in St. Louis.
The 2024 season was tough in the first half, though. St. Louis let him walk and moved Willson Contreras to first base. Since then, Goldschmidt has been talked about a lot for what he has been able to do with the New York Yankees.
Goldschmidt has turned back the clock. Through 108 games, Goldschmidt is slashing .281/.337/.429 with 10 home runs, 40 RBIs, five stolen bases, 25 doubles, one triple, and 63 runs scored in 108 games. The power numbers aren't what they used to be, but he's putting the ball in play and getting on base. Also, he has absolutely dominated left-handed pitching, per The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
"Paul Goldschmidt has the highest wRC+ against left-handed pitchers this season among all 128 hitters with at least 100 plate appearances," Kirschner said.
With the eye test it's easy to see he's doing well. But, seeing he's leading baseball in highest wRC+ against lefties just confirms that.
The Cardinals didn't make the wrong decision by any means moving on, but Goldschmidt is thriving again.
