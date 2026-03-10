3 Extensions Cardinals Should Consider After Phillies Lock Up Jesus Luzardo

The St. Louis Cardinals have their eye on the future after trading away all of their high-priced veterans this past offseason. But with all of those players gone, it's time for them to focus on the core that they still have in place.

2026 might be a rough year in terms on field results, but the younger players can take steps forward and also prove themselves worthy of being part of the core long term. Perhaps it's time to think about extending some of their players.

The Philadelphia Phillies locked up left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Monday. Here are three players the Cardinals should consider extending.

3 players Cardinals should consider extending

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) fields a ground ball during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Alec Burleson: 5 years, $75 million

With Willson Contreras gone, the Cardinals now have their first baseman of the future in Alec Burleson. He won his first Silver Slugger award last season after hitting .290/.343/.459 with 18 home runs, 69 RBI and an .801 OPS.

In an age where hitters don't hit for high averages anymore, Burleson is a rare breed. He is somebody the Cardinals are going to build around in the future, and giving him $15 million per year seems reasonable at this point in his career.

Ivan Herrera: 4 years, $80 million

Ivan Herrera was also one of the few bright spots for the Cardinals in 2025. Despite landing on the injured list twice, he still hit .284/.373/.464 with 19 home runs and an .837 OPS.

While his defense behind the plate is less than stellar at times, what he can do with his bat is undeniable. He has a chance to be a true impact player, even if the Cardinals simply make him a designated hitter.

If he can stay healthy, he could be a real power threat for a team that needs some thump from the right side of the plate.

Masyn Winn: 7 years, $180 million

If there is one player the Cardinals should try to lock up long term, it would be Masyn Winn. The star shortstop made only three errors last season, and despite being shut down in September due to a torn meniscus, he still won his first Gold Glove.

If he can stay healthy, he could be a truly dynamic player. He is also still a strong offensive player, and if he can improve his OPS numbers a bit, he is somebody that should be locked up long term. The future is bright for Winn, and he is somebody that the Cardinals are going to want around for the next several years.