Cardinals Insider Sheds Light On Troubling 2025 Trend
The St. Louis Cardinals are heading into a crucial weekend series against the playoff hopeful New York Yankees. They'll try to stay afloat in the Wild Card race, as they enter the series four games back of the New York Mets for the final spot. They have won series against some good teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, but they have also suffered some excruciating losses.
St. Louis blew a 5-2 lead on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies and ultimately lost their series and fell to 16 games back in the National League Central division. A lot needs to go right in order for St. Louis to fix things and stay afloat in the playoff race. They have struggled against some teams that have not performed well this season.
Dating back to a June 1 loss to the Texas Rangers, the Cardinals have been trending in the wrong direction. On X, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch pointed out just how bad things have gotten.
"Since June 1, are 2-2-1 in series vs. teams with winning records today, including a series win vs. [the Los Angeles Dodgers]," Goold reported
"Since June 1, are 1-6 in series vs. teams with losing records today, including 0-2 vs. [the Rockies].
The tug back to .500."
With Wednesday's loss, the Cardinals are 61-61 on the season and are essentially out of contention. The Wild Card does remain a possibility, but it's important to remember that St. Louis was a seller at the trade deadline, sending rental relievers Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz and Phil Maton to other contenders and seemingly committing to a rebuild.
Unfortunately, it might be a while before the Cardinals are able to contend again. They don't stack up well against some of the top teams in Major League Baseball despite having beaten them in recent series.
The Yankees have not played their best baseball lately, but they do present a test for St. Louis to try and get back on track before hitting the road for matchups against the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays.
If the Cardinals miss the postseason, it will mark the third consecutive year without October baseball at Busch Stadium. Chaim Bloom will take over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see what Bloom does.
But right now, they are not trending in the right direction.
