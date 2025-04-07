Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals' Iván Herrera Gives Telling Update After Serious Scare

The Cardinals had a major injury scare on Sunday...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 2, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) tosses his bat after hitting a two run home run for his second home run of the game against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
There was a moment on Sunday in which it seemed like the St. Louis Cardinals could have a very serious injury on their hands.

Red-hot catcher Iván Herrera was forced to leave during Sunday's doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox after tweaking his knee. The initial scene certainly struck fear into Cardinals' fans. He's just 24 years old and has been arguably the team's top hitter to begin the season.

Losing him for any time is tough, but as he hobbled off the field on Sunday while being assisted it seemed like it could end up being a long-term injury. The Cardinals got him looked at on Sunday and it was shared that he at least initially avoided anything serious.

One thing that was positive as well was that he said he felt "fine" and that he will "be back soon," as transcribed by The Athletic's Katie Woo.

"I’ll be back soon,” Herrera said. "(The pain) was bad when it happened, but it feels fine now. Maybe some inflammation."

It was shared that Herrera was heading back to St. Louis for further testing rather than traveling with the team as they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates, as shared by Woo.

Cardinals fans seemingly can let out a sigh of relief. Part of the reason why the Cardinals moved Willson Contreras to first base was to open up everyday opportunities for Herrera and Pedro Pagés. They clearly think highly of these two and both have looked good to open the new season. Luckily, it seems like Herrera may not end up being out for too long.

