Cardinals' John Mozeliak Announces Nervy Deadline Plan: '72 Hours'
St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak is keeping his options open.
With the Major League Baseball trade deadline less than a month away, Mozeliak remains firmly uncommitted to buying, selling, or holding.
Reports from The Athletic's Katie Woo indicate that Mozeliak will allow his team's performance in July to dictate his deadline decisions, which he might not make until the final hours leading up to July 31.
“How (the Cardinals) fare in July will dictate how ... Mozeliak approaches the trade deadline," Woo wrote.
"He has not made any decisions as to how the team will operate come July 31, but told reporters before Friday’s game, ‘Where we are in the week leading up, or the 72 hours leading up to the trading deadline, may affect how we make our decisions.’”
The Cardinals, 47-42, entered Saturday 6.5 games back of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central and one game back of the third NL Wild Card spot.
St. Louis has lost four straight, but if resiliency in the coming days launches a strong July, Mozeliak could be moved to acquire pitching or offensive reinforcements.
Conversely, a faltering month might lead Mozeliak to trade veterans like Nolan Arenado or Ryan Helsley.
By delaying decisions until the final 72 hours before the deadline, Mozeliak is maximizing flexibility. While this seems like a nerve-racking situation to create, Mozeliak has the experience to pull it off, that's for sure.
Mozeliak's strategy also makes every game in July pivotal for the Cardinals, giving fans more of a reason to watch each pitch on the edge of their seats.
