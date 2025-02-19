Cardinals Last-Second $9 Million Prediction Before Opening Day
The St. Louis Cardinals aren’t in the position they expected to be right now.
St. Louis has fully kicked off Spring Training and Nolan Arenado is still on the roster along with the majority of the team’s veterans from the 2024 season.
The Cardinals finished about .500 last year and looked like they could be at about that level or better this season. At this point, there doesn’t seem to be a pathway to cutting the roster down much further.
Because of this, maybe the Cardinals should consider going for it and competing in the National League Central instead. The Cardinals realistically could make some noise in the division. The Cardinals had a quiet offseason, but they aren't the only team in the division that was quiet. St. Louis should look to add another hurler. Why not consider a reunion?
Here’s one last-second prediction for St. Louis:
Cardinals will sign Kyle Gibson to a one-year, $9 million deal.
The Cardinals could use another veteran starter and Gibson would make a lot of sense in that scenario. He made $13 million last year, but Spring Training is now here so it won’t be shocking to see him get less now.
He was solid in 2024 with the Cardinals and would provide another innings-eater for the club. There also was rumors throughout the offseason about a possible reunion so it isn’t unfounded. Keep an eye on the former Cardinal in the near future.
More MLB: Cardinals Reveal They Didn't Approach $55 Million Ex-All-Star About Trade