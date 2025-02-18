Cardinals Reveal They Didn't Approach $55 Million Ex-All-Star About Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals were in trade rumors all throughout the offseason but the club didn't end up going through with anything major.
Most of the chatter centered around Nolan Arenado, but he isn't the only person who was mentioned in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Pretty much every veteran on the club was mentioned in some way, but the team opted against anything major.
While this is the case, one person who president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said the team didn't really consider trading much is former All-Star Miles Mikolas while speaking on 101 ESPN as transcribed by FanSided's Josh Jacobs.
"I didn't really go to Mikolas," Mozeliak said. "He's in his final year, he lives here in Jupiter, I mean I think part of why he signed with the Cardinals was because of that, so I didn't feel like that was something that I had to go down that path."
Mikolas signed a three-year, $55.7 million deal with the Cardinals and has one year left. He has a no-trade clause so it's not too shocking that the Cardinals didn't attempt to get something done. He struggled with a 5.35 ERA in 2024, but he did make 32 starts.
Mikolas is an innings-eater who pitched over 200 innings in both 2022 and 2023. He's been with the Cardinals since 2018. With the team turning down Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's club options, the club is going to need someone to fill innings in 2024. Mikolas easily can fill that role.
