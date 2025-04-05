Cardinals Legend Addresses Red Sox Spring Training Drama
The Boston Red Sox were one of the most talked about teams in baseball throughout Spring Training.
Before Spring Training, the Red Sox were looking to add a big right-handed bat to the middle of the lineup. The St. Louis Cardinals were talked about a lot as it seemed like there was a real chance that Nolan Arenado could be moved in a blockbuster deal with Boston.
That didn't happen, though, The Red Sox signed Alex Bregman in free agency instead and Arenado remains with St. Louis.
Ahead of the Bregman signing, there was a lot of chatter about what would happen with Boston. If they signed Bregman or acquired Arenado there was going to be question about third base with Rafael Devers still in town.
Boston signed Bregman and opted to keep him at third base and move Devers to designated hitter which led to some drama. St. Louis legend Albert Pujols weighed in on the drama.
"I don't know the whole conversation that went into it," Pujols said. "But, I think now as a manager myself, if that was happening in the offseason they had to have a talk with him and say 'Hey we're thinking about making our ballclub better' and just have that conversation in the offseason which it may have happened, I don't know, it probably did...
"I think he was hurt by it. Devers is still a young guy. I think he needs to understand that it's not about the player, it's about the organization...I think at the end of the day, I know they made a lot of talk in Spring Training but he's going to be okay.
