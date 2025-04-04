Cardinals, Red Sox, Mets Are Final 3 Teams In Important Metric
The St. Louis Cardinals have been somewhat surprising to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
St. Louis is 4-2 entering the team's weekend series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Cardinals currently are in first place in the National League Central and one of the reasons for the success has been the team's bullpen.
Last year, the bullpen shined and had the seventh-best bullpen ERA at 3.64. They have been even better so far this season and currently have a 2.66 ERA through six games. One thing that makes this performance even better is the fact that the Cardinals are one of just three teams in the league right now whose bullpen hasn't given up a home run along with the Red Sox and New York Mets, as shared by MLB Network on social media.
"Only three bullpens in MLB have yet to allow a HR so far this season: Cardinals (23.2 IP), Mets (22 IP), and Red Sox (22 IP)," MLB Network shared.
Now, that's just impressive. Now, we will see two of these teams face off this weekend at Fenway Park with the Cardinals and Red Sox. It's going to be an interesting series for a few reasons. Arguably, the most intriguing part of the series will be seeing Nolan Arenado face Boston after months of trade rumors linking him to the franchise.
It should be a good series with two of the most historic franchises in league history.
