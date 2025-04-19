Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Legend Did Something Not Done In 19 Years For Yankees

The former Cardinals superstar is thriving

Jul 12, 2020; Bronx, New York, United States; A view of the New York Yankees logo and seat number of an empty seat during a simulated game during summer camp workouts at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees clearly struck gold this past offseason.

New York went out and signed former St. Louis Cardinals superstar Paul Goldschmidt this past offseason to a one-year deal and it's looking like one of the best overall moves of the offseason. Goldschmidt looks like he turned back the clock and he's slashing .373/.415/.480 with one home run, six RBIs, and a league-leading 28 base hits.

He had an up-and-down season last year with the Cardinals but is now having a historic start for New York. New York Yankees Stats shared on social media that Goldschmidt has the most hits by a Yankee in his first 20 games with the team since Bobby Abreu had 31 in 2006.

"Paul Goldschmidt now has 28 hits this season, the most by a player in his first 20 games with the Yankees since Bobby Abreu in 2006 (31)," New York Yankees Stats shared.

Now that's pretty wild. St. Louis moved on in part to trim costs and turned the first base keys over to Willson Contreras. There's no way anyone could've seen this type of production coming. He even had an up-and-down Spring Training, but has looked like his old self to kick off the season.

Goldschmidt was beloved in St. Louis will always be remembered in team history as one of just a handful of guys to win the National League Most Valuable Player Award. He spent six years in town and now is playing at another level.

