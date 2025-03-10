Cardinals Legend Opens Up About Prominent St. Louis Role
There has been a lot of chatter about former St. Louis Cardinals superstar Yadier Molina since he announced his retirement after the 2022 Major League Baseball season.
Molina has made it clear that he wants to manage at the big league level one day. He was hired as a special assistant to John Mozeliak in 2023, but hasn't been around the team too much to this point. The Athletic's Katie Woo spoke to Molina and the idea of being the manager of the Cardinals was brought up.
"I’m well-prepared right now," Molina said. "I’ve been managing the last three years in different places, I learned a lot from different people. And I feel ready. I feel like I’m ready right now. When you spend most of your career with Tony (La Russa) and Dave Duncan and José Oquendo. … They help me understand the game better and see the game better...I have the passion right now for coaching and teaching,” he said. “I would love to have that experience and think I can have that soon, but like I said I’m concentrating on my family. That’s the hard part for me to make a decision about managing...
"I’m loyal to the people that helped me out and supported me for many years,” he said. “I feel like I’m part of the city, even if I’m away from them right now...But this is baseball, right? If we decide as a family, if I have a chance to manage, I can manage anywhere. … I’d manage the Chicago Cubs, if they want."
The Cardinals currently have Oli Marmol as the team's manager. There's been a lot of chatter about him, but the manager job isn't open at this time.
