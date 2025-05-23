Cardinals Legend's Bold Prediction Coming True For St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals have provided a lot of excitement for the fanbase so far this season.
Despite entering the 2025 Major League Baseball season without a lot of national buzz, the Cardinals clearly haven't cared about that. St. Louis suffered some losses throughout the offseason -- including first baseman Paul Goldschmidt -- and didn't really do much to add to the franchise. It was a long offseason and things weren't too positive headng into the season.
There were far more people projecting the Cardinals to finish in last place in the National League Central than how they have done so far. St. Louis has a 27-23 record right now heading into a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Cardinals have been red-hot lately. St. Louis has the best defense in baseball but that isn't all. The offense has been good all season so far, the rotation has surprised, and the bullpen is starting to turn a corner.
Although many expected the Cardinals to struggle, Goldschmidt didn't. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal shared a column on Friday and included a quote from the former Cardinals Most Valuable Player in which he said he knew the team would be good in 2025.
"I said before the year, I thought they had a good team,” Goldschmidt said as transcribed by Rosenthal. "I know I’m gone, and a couple of the starting pitchers are gone. But the guys who are still there are really good players.
"Before the year — and I told some of the St. Louis writers this — I thought they would surprise a lot of people. And without talking to those guys, inside the clubhouse, I don’t think they were all thinking rebuild or anything. I think they were thinking they were going to play well, and they have."
The perception around St. Louis has started to shift, but it sounds like Goldschmidt knew the club was capable of this type of season.
