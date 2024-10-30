Cardinals 'Likely' To Cut Ties With $44 Million Hurler, Per Insider
Will there be any St. Louis Cardinals players not in trade rumors this offseason?
Changes are on the way and it doesn't seem like anyone truly is safe from possibly being moved.
The Cardinals are going to lower the payroll, and this will be done mainly by not bringing some veterans back in free agency and trading players away. A new era is coming for the Cardinals and clearly the team is going to look a lot different.
This could mean a lot of things. MLB.com's John Denton took a look at the roster and made some predictions about who could be playing elsewhere in 2025 and said that Steven Matz is "likely" to be moved.
"Left-hander Steven Matz, who has struggled with injuries for three seasons, is likely to be moved because of his relatively low salary ($11 million) and his ability to start or relieve," Denton said.
Matz signed a four-year deal with the Cardinals ahead of the 2022 season worth $44 million. He is entering the final year of the deal and, so it wouldn't be too shocking to see the two sides part ways. With the Cardinals resetting the roster, it isn't likely that Matz will be around for the long haul.
Although it will be difficult to see all of the moves the team will end up making this winter, it could make sense to trade Matz to try to recoup a prospect or two.
