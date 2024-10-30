Cardinals Blockbuster Mock Proposal Lands $260 Million Star With Astros
The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly are going to shake things up this winter.
There surely will be a few additions as the Cardinals will need to fill out the roster in some way, but most of the moves the team will make likely will be subtractions in some way, shape, or form. The Cardinals likely will let some players walk in free agency and could even do the subtracting themselves through trades involving high-priced veterans.
Star third baseman Nolan Arenado is someone to watch in this scenario as he has three years left on an eight-year, $260 million contract and would bring back some solid pieces. MLB.com's John Denton looked at the Cardinals' roster and suggested possible moves involving Arenado and suggested the Houston Astros as a possible fit.
"Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gra,y and Willson Contreras have no-trade clauses in their contracts, so they will have to agree to any deals made this offseason," Denton said. "All three must determine if they want to continue to be a part of a Cardinals club that’s now rebuilding instead of contending.
"Arenado, 33, has mentioned repeatedly that he feels the clock on his career ticking, and he wants to be on a team that can compete for a World Series. Could he be a cheaper option for the Astros if they lose free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, or would he consider the (Los Angeles Dodgers), (Los Angeles Angels), (Arizona Diamondbacks), or (Seattle Mariners)?"
Houston very likely will be looking for third base help and could be desperate if they lose Bregman. Maybe they would overpay to land the St. Louis star.
