Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals 'Likely' Won't Have To Make Tough Decision Vs. Dodgers

The Cardinals will have to make some tough decisions soon...

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

It doesn't sound like one of the St. Louis Cardinals' young sluggers won''t be back this weekend.

Former top prospect Jordan Walker has been out with a wrist injury that it was initially believed would only require a minimum Injured List stint. While this is the case, MLB.com's John Denton shared that Walker got an injection in his wrist and "likely" won't be ready to go on Sunday, which would've been his first day eligible to return to the lineup for St. Louis.

"Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said RF Jordan Walker received an injection in his ailing left wrist on Wednesday, setting back his rehabilitation plan," Denton shared. "It likely means that Walker won't be activated on Sunday, the first day he would be eligible to return to the active roster."

Walker's overall numbers don't jump off the page. He's slashing .215/.273/.310 with three homers and 23 RBIs. But, he was turning it around right when he went down with his wrist injury. From May 14th through May 28th, Walker slashed .333/.351/.528 with one homer and 11 RBIs. He's been out since then.

The Cardinals will have some tough decisions to make when he is ready to go. St. Louis has been balancing the playing time for some of the young guys on the roster, namely Walker, Nolan Gorman, and Alec Burleson among others. When Walker returns, it will be even more tricky to find a way to get everyone at-bats.

More MLB: Cardinals Making Another Move, Signing 6-Year MLB Veteran

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News