Cardinals 'Likely' Won't Have To Make Tough Decision Vs. Dodgers
It doesn't sound like one of the St. Louis Cardinals' young sluggers won''t be back this weekend.
Former top prospect Jordan Walker has been out with a wrist injury that it was initially believed would only require a minimum Injured List stint. While this is the case, MLB.com's John Denton shared that Walker got an injection in his wrist and "likely" won't be ready to go on Sunday, which would've been his first day eligible to return to the lineup for St. Louis.
"Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said RF Jordan Walker received an injection in his ailing left wrist on Wednesday, setting back his rehabilitation plan," Denton shared. "It likely means that Walker won't be activated on Sunday, the first day he would be eligible to return to the active roster."
Walker's overall numbers don't jump off the page. He's slashing .215/.273/.310 with three homers and 23 RBIs. But, he was turning it around right when he went down with his wrist injury. From May 14th through May 28th, Walker slashed .333/.351/.528 with one homer and 11 RBIs. He's been out since then.
The Cardinals will have some tough decisions to make when he is ready to go. St. Louis has been balancing the playing time for some of the young guys on the roster, namely Walker, Nolan Gorman, and Alec Burleson among others. When Walker returns, it will be even more tricky to find a way to get everyone at-bats.
