Cardinals Linked To $2.6 Million All-Star As 'Realistic' Target
The St. Louis Cardinals may not make any blockbuster moves this offseason, but that doesn't mean that they can't make any moves.
St. Louis is in a weak division and could have a lot of the same roster back in 2025. The Cardinals have some exciting, young players who should have bigger opportunities in 2025. Plus, the team did win 83 games in a 2024 season that was underwhelming.
The Cardinals certainly could fight for the top spot in the division but should strategically look to free agency to add. One player MLB.com's John Denton called a "realistic free agent" target is old friend Andrew Kittredge.
"One realistic free agent: RHP Andrew Kittredge," Denton said. "Yes, Kittredge pitched for the Cardinals last season. And, yes, they could desperately use his grit and veteran savvy back in 2025. Kittredge, who was acquired in a trade with the Rays last January, was one of the Cards’ biggest standouts with 37 holds, which ranked second in MLB and first in the NL.
"Kittredge’s steady setup work allowed Helsley to be used almost exclusively in ninth innings, and it paved the way for him to post a club-record 49-save season. Additionally, Kittredge’s veteran leadership played heavily in the growth made by Matthew Liberatore, JoJo Romero, and Ryan Fernandez last season."
If the Cardinals are going to add anyone, it would make sense to reunite with Kittredge. He had a 2.80 ERA in 2024 across 74 appearances. Kittredge was cheap while making just $2.6 million but was dynamic. Denton absolutely is right. He is a guy the Cardinals should bring back.
