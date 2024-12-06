Cardinals Linked To Dodgers Projected $18M All-Star, World Series Hero
If the St. Louis Cardinals aren't going to completely rebuild the roster, they certainly should make some strategic additions this offseason.
The Cardinals finished tied with the Chicago Cubs for second place in the National League Central in 2024 with an 83-79 record. The Milwaukee Brewers were in first place with 93 wins. There has been a lot of chatter about the division this offseason.
St. Louis has been in plenty of trade rumors itself, but it's not the only one. Chicago star Cody Bellinger has been mentioned as someone who could be available at the right price. Milwaukee star Willy Adames isn't on the trade block, but he is a free agent and could leave.
The division is vulnerable and the Cardinals could make a run at the top spot. St. Louis may not splurge for a massive contract, but there are players out there that could help. One who was suggested by The Athletic's Jim Bowden is Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Blake Treinen.
"St. Louis Cardinals — Blake Treinen, RHP (two years, $18 million)," Bowden said. "The Cardinals will consider whether to trade Ryan Helsley, the best closer in the (National League) last season, and if they do, replacing him with Treinen makes sense.
"If they traded Helsley and then signed Treinen to a two-year deal — and he can stay healthy and perform like he did for the Dodgers last season (1.93 ERA in 50 appearances), then the Cardinals could move him at the trade deadline for prospects. I know that’s a few 'ifs' and 'thens,' but I see a pathway that could work for St. Louis."
Even if Helsley doesn't get traded, a projected deal like this could make sense for the Cardinals. St. Louis' bullpen was a weapon last year but everyone may not be back in 2025, including Andrew Kittredge who is a free agent.
Treinen shined in the regular season with a 1.93 ERA as Bowden noted and also shined in the World Series. He was an important piece of the Dodgers' run to the championship and allowed two earned runs across 4 1/3 innings pitched in three appearances in the World Series while striking out seven batters. He also earned two wins and had a hold.
Adding a player of Treinen's caliber to the bullpen -- especially after a great postseason -- could just help the club without breaking the bank. A duo of Helsley and Treinen certainly could get the job done.
More MLB: Cardinals 'Listening' To Offers For $44M Starter, Per St. Louis Insider