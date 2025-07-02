Cardinals Linked To Huge Trade For $45 Million Ace
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a weird spot this year. The front office came into the season seemingly ready to rebuild, but the team on the field has refused to roll over and die.
Through June, the Cardinals are one of the better teams in the National League, and they've placed themselves firmly in the middle of a postseason race.
With that in mind, it wouldn't be shocking to see St. Louis look to buy at the trade deadline rather than sell and rebuild.
Redbird Rants' Thomas Gauvain recently linked the Cardinals to a blockbuster trade for Kansas City Royals ace Seth Lugo.
"Lugo doesn't strike batters out often, and a quick glance at his Baseball Savant page would give most fans a bit of a pause, as he's only above league average in his walk rate," Gauvain wrote. "The remaining peripherals show that he could be due for some regression. However, Lugo is a proven postseason pitcher, and he could provide valuable experience down the stretch for the Cardinals.
"Due to his player option, teams trading for Lugo would treat him like a rental pitcher. The Royals wouldn't be able to ask for much from the Cardinals, but they could weasel their way into a top-10 organizational prospect or a couple of lottery tickets lower in the system."
The Cardinals would likely need to cut ties with one or two top 12 prospects in order to land a proven ace like Lugo, but with the righty putting together another excellent season, he would be well worth it.
Adding Lugo would give the Cardinals a true ace at the top of their rotation, allowing them to go head-to-head with the best arms in the league. If St. Louis is serious about contending past the wild card round, it needs to make a move or two of this magnitude.
