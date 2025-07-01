Cardinals Projected To Cut Ties With $15 Million Pitcher In Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have a big decision to make with starting pitcher Erick Fedde. Fedde has been solid at times, but other times he's struggled. As of late, it's been more struggles than anything, surrendering 14 earned runs over his last two starts.
With that in mind, the Cardinals may have to cut ties with the veteran one way or another.
FanSided's Josh Jacobs recently suggested the Cardinals would use Fedde as a trade chip this season, even going as far as to say it's likely the veteran will be on the move.
"One name that feels likely to be on the move is starting pitcher Erick Fedde," Jacobs wrote. "Fedde, whom the Cardinals acquired in the Tommy Edman trade last deadline, is in the final year of his contract and was making just $7.5 million this year, so he is making relatively little money for someone who profiles as a middle or back-end of the rotation veteran starter.
"With Michael McGreevy ready for a rotation spot, Steven Matz as veteran depth hybrid reliever/spot starter role, and both top pitching prospects Quinn Mathews and Tekoah Roby finding success in Triple-A, the Cardinals could move Fedde while having the necessary pitching depth to continue their improbable run in 2025."
Trading Fedde makes perfect sense for St. Louis.
Not only would the Cardinals benefit from landing whatever prospect package they can in a deal for him, but it would also clear way for a top prospect like Tekoah Roby, Michael McGreevy, or Quinn Mathews to fit into.
Fedde's tenure with the Cardinals has been fine, but it's past time the team cuts ties with him. At this point, he's turning into a net-negative player.
