Cardinals Linked To Red Sox's $313 Million Superstar In Shocking Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have shocked a lot of people this season. Instead of looking like a rebuilding team, they're surging up the standings as a dominant postseason contender.
Because of this, some speculate the Cardinals could be buyers instead of sellers at the trade deadline.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently suggested the Cardinals could be a suitor in a trade for Boston Red Sox superstar Rafael Devers. Devers has been linked to trades since taking a "me first" attitude about playing first base.
"Wouldn't it be funny if—after an offseason in which we thought Boston might acquire Nolan Arenado from the Cardinals—Devers ended up in St. Louis?" Miller wrote. "But wouldn't it also make a lot of sense for Chaim Bloom—who was chief baseball officer when the Red Sox signed the extension with Devers, and in the process of succeeding John Mozeliak as the Cardinals' president of baseball operations—to do whatever it takes to get his man?
"What becomes of Arenado in St. Louis is, obviously, a huge factor here, as the likely Hall of Fame-bound third baseman is signed through 2027 and having a solid 2025 season."
This seems like quite an overreaction right now. The connection between Chaim Bloom and Devers makes some sense, but that's where the connections end.
Boston shouldn't trade Devers either way. He's a huge piece of the Red Sox and their future. If he demands a trade, the Cardinals could entertain the idea of mortgaging their farm system in order to acquire him, but it's hard to imagine them competing with teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs in a potential Devers trade sweepstakes.
