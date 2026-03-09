Cardinals Counting on Big Step Forward from Jordan Walker in 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals have presented their younger players with a lot more opportunities in 2026. As they rebuild for the future, it is the best course of action while they determine who will be a part of the next core in St. Louis.

A lot of young players are facing make-or-break seasons with St. Louis. Over the past few seasons, several of them have failed to live up to their expectations.

Right fielder Jordan Walker is one of them. He'll have every opportunity to become the player the Cardinals have been hoping he would, but Will Leitch of MLB.com listed him as somebody that has a lot to prove in 2026.

Pressure mounts on Jordan Walker

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) runs sprints during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"Walker is still so young, and still so obviously talented, that the Cardinals are going to give him every opportunity to figure it out; it would be malpractice not to," Leitch wrote. "But seriously, he has to start hitting the ball in the air, and he has to figure out his approach, particularly with No. 87 prospect Joshua Baez starting to push him in the 'physical specimen' prospect department."

Walker had a strong rookie season in 2023 but hasn't been the same ever since. He was sent to the minor leagues in 2024 and spent most of the season at Triple-A Memphis. 2025 wasn't any better for him.

But if he can start to hit the ball in the air more frequently, he could become a real power threat for the Cardinals. They need more offense, and it will have to come internally now that Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan are all gone.

The Cardinals need to give him every opportunity to prove himself this season. However, if he struggles again, then it would not be a stretch to assume that his days in the Cardinals' organization are numbered.

He only hit six home runs over the course of the 2025 season, and without that power, the offense could continue to struggle. But if he can start to show more signs of it, the Cardinals' offense could look completely different.

Now is the time for Walker to show signs of improvement after two consecutive down seasons. The Cardinals have a promising young farm system, and it may not be long before the pressure starts to mount on Walker to prove himself at the plate.

He can change all of that with a bounce-back year though.