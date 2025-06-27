Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Losing Versatile Former Top Prospect

The Cardinals are losing the versatile former top prospect...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 17, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals recently designated former elite prospect Jose Barrero to make room for Garrett Hampson who was claimed from the Cincinnati Reds.

Barrero appeared in 22 games for the Cardinals this season and slashed .138/.194/.276 with one homer and three RBIs. He provided valuable flexibility as he saw time at second base, shortstop, third base, center field, right field, and desginated hitter in that small sample size.

The Cardinals opted to designate him for assignment, though. It was shared that he went unclaimed and MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams reported that the club tried to outright him to the minors but Barrero refused the assignment and now is looking for a new opportunity.

"Infielder/outfielder Jose Barrero, who was recently designated for assignment by the Cardinals, went unclaimed on waivers and has rejected an outright assignment in favor of free agency, MLBTR has learned," Adams said. "Barrero will explore opportunities around the league but also has interest from at least one team in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball and is weighing whether to pursue an overseas opportunity.

"Barrero, 27, appeared in 22 games with the Cardinals but was only given 31 plate appearances. He hit just .138/.194/.276 in that scattershot playing time. This was his fifth season of big league work, but he’s yet to deliver on his former top prospect billing in the majors, with a .182/.238/.257 slash in 478 plate appearances between the Reds (who initially signed him out of Cuba) and Cardinals."

