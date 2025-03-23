Cardinals Make Final Decision On Red-Hot 24-Year-Old
The St. Louis Cardinals have been trying to make a decision on the outfield in recent weeks and it sounds like they have.
The center field job has been up for grabs throughout Spring Training so far. Victor Scott II, Michael Siani, and Lars Nootbaar were all in the mix for the everyday job. Entering camp, it seemed like Siani or Nootbaar would be the everyday guy but Scott was the most impressive of the trio throughout camp.
The team announced on Sunday that Scott won the roster battle and would be starting on Opening Day, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"Victor Scott II will be the opening day center fielder for Cardinals," Goold said. "'He’s earned it,' says Oliver Marmol."
The 24-year-old has been fantastic in camp and certainly forced the team's hand. In 16 games so far he is slashing .349/.451/.721 with four home runs, seven RBIs, eight walks, and 11 runs scored. On top of this, he has tallied two doubles and a triple.
He really couldn't have done much more for the Cardinals throughout Spring Training so the team is rewarding him. Last year, he won the job out of camp as well but then was sent down to the minors. Hopefully, he can carry this momentum into the season and stick with the team throughout the campaign.
Spring Training has felt pretty long but we are finally just a few days away from Opening Day and Scott will be with the team.
