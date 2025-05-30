Cardinals Make Promotion Decision About Red-Hot Prospect
The St. Louis Cardinals had the day off on Thursday but that didn’t stop them from making a decision involving a red-hot prospect.
21-year-old outfield prospect Joshua Baez has been tearing the cover off of the ball this season and was rewarded with a promotion to the Double-A Springfield Cardinals, as shared on social media by the High-A Peoria Chiefs.
"Roster Move: Congratulations to Joshua Baez on being called up to the Springfield Cardinals!"
Baez is just 21 years old and was taken in the second round of the 2021 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of high school in Massachusetts. Before his promotion, Baez appeared in 38 games with Peoria and slashed .317/.404/.483 with four home runs, 24 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, 18 walks, eight doubles, two triples, and 32 runs scored.
He made his debut with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals on Thursday and went 2-for-4 with with a run scored and two stolen bases.
Baez's best trait, without a doubt, is his speed. He has been dynamic on the bases throughout his young professional career to this point. Last year, he racked up 29 stolen bases across 86 games played. In 2023, he had 30 stolen bases across 91 games played.
There isn't a ton of buzz about him right now. Last year, he was ranked as the Cardinals' No. 30 overall prospect. Right now, he isn't in the team's top 30-ranked prospects. If he keeps playing like he has this year, that will certainly change.
