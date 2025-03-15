Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals 24-Year-Old Is Making St. Louis' Decision Impossible

What will St. Louis do?

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 17, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of veteran talent in their starting rotation right now.

St. Louis wanted to make trades, but failed to do so. Because of this, Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, Steven Matz, and Miles Mikolas all appeared in line to have starting rotation spots to begin the 2025 season. This isn't a bad thing by any means, but it does mean that there are less spots to go around.

With few spots to go around, it seems on the outside looking in that the fifth rotation spot could come down to Andre Pallante who was great last year or 24-year-old 2021 first-round pick Michael McGreevy. Both at least have been talked about a lot for the role.

At this point with two weeks to go until Opening Day, McGreevy has had the better spring. He has appeared in four games as of writing and has a 1.54 ERA. In comparison, Pallante has also appeared in four games and has a 6.92 ERA.

This is a very small sample size. But, McGreevy has looked fantastic. It's unknown if he will have a shot at a rotation spot, but he is at least making the decision difficult for the Cardinals' front office. The Cardinals have a lot of talent and certainly haven't gotten any love with Opening Day coming up. This is a team that can compete in the National League Central no matter which guy the Cardinals choose.

It will be a tough choice nonetheless, though.

Published
