Cardinals Manager Sends Strong Message To Relievers After Rough Night
The St. Louis Cardinals suffered another tough loss on Monday night. For the second time in three games, the bullpen had a meltdown, and the Cardinals fell to the Cincinnati Reds by the final score of 11-6. They are five games under .500 and 4 1/2 games out in the National League Wild Card race. With just 11 games to go and four teams ahead of them for just the final spot, it's safe to say that their postseason hopes are all but dashed.
Several high-leverage relievers were unavailable on Monday, as arms such as JoJo Romero and Riley O'Brien had been used extensively in their recent series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals were forced to go with other options, and it backfired.
After the game, manager Oli Marmol sent a strong message to the relievers who struggled in Monday's game.
Oli Marmol Sends Strong Message To Struggling Relievers
"Other guys have done that and have ran with it. If you think about Leahy coming into the year and what the thoughts were on him, or Svanson, O’Brien, there were some unknowns there, right? And they’ve done a really nice job of taking the ball and proving what they’re capable of doing at the highest level and being consistent with that. That’s the name of the game," Marmol said of his bullpen. "At some point you have to demonstrate the ability to do that."
Ultimately, it isn't on Marmol that the Cardinals don't have a lot of bullpen options. Only one free agent was signed this last offseason. Phil Maton was given a one-year deal, but was traded to the Texas Rangers at the deadline.
Other high-leverage relievers such as Ryan Helsley and Steven Matz were also traded when the Cardinals decided to sell. While that was the right move, Marmol can only do so much with what he has.
In the offseason, it wouldn't be a stretch to see the Cardinals pursue some higher-leverage bullpen arms within their budget. Chaim Bloom will be in charge instead of John Mozeliak, and the Cardinals may choose to do things differently with a new head of baseball operations.
For now, the Cardinals, and Marmol for that matter, are stuck with what they have been given, and it might be a bumpy finish for a team that is set to rebuild soon.
