Major Cardinals Storyline To Watch Down The Stretch
The St. Louis Cardinals have 11 games left in the regular season before they are going to have to make some difficult decisions.
Chaim Bloom is taking over as the Cardinals' president of baseball operations and he will have to make the difficult decisions to get this roster into the future. Will that lead to any trades involving veterans like Sonny Gray or Nolan Arenado? Which young guys are a part of the core moving forward? We will find out more in the near future starting once these 11 games end.
The club's offseason decisions are one of the biggest talking points in the league right now. For example, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly shared a column highlighting each team's biggest offseason decision and for the Cardinals, it focused on Bloom.
What are the Cardinals going to do?
"St. Louis Cardinals: How will Chaim Bloom operate in first offseason? Chaim Bloom will succeed John Mozeliak as the president of baseball operations this offseason," Kelly said. "He didn't get to reap the rewards of his player development in Boston, but considering the Red Sox have almost too many talented young position players, it's fair to say that Bloom will focus on rebuilding the farm system in St. Louis. It will be interesting to see if he decides to bring in his own manager this offseason, or sticks with Oli Marmol for another season.
"Additionally, how active will the RedBirds be in free agency? Will they consider trading Sonny Gray and/or Nolan Arenado/will they be willing to waive their no-trade clauses? Does Bloom think Jordan Walker is salvageable? The Cardinals probably won't be a World Series contender in 2026, but they will be one of the most interesting teams to follow in the offseason."
The Cardinals are in a tricky spot, but there are reasons for optimism. Masyn Winn is a piece to be excited about. JJ Wetherholt is one of the most exciting prospects in baseball. The big thing for the Cardinals right now is figuring out who will be back in 2025.
