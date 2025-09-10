Cardinals' Masyn Winn Provides Major Injury Update On Himself
The 2025 Major League Baseball regular season is winding down and despite a knee injury, it doesn't sound like Masyn Winn is going anywhere for the St. Louis Cardinals.
He was scratched from the lineup for St. Louis on Tuesday. Unsurprisingly, this raised some red flags about what is going on with the young shortstop and namely his knee. This is because it has been known for a bit that he is dealing with soreness.
After the game on Tuesday, we got a clearer look at why Winn's knee has been bugging him. it was shared that Winn is dealing with a meniscus tear in his knee. When you see a subject like this, unsurprisingly, it probably raises the question, why is he still playing?
What's going on with Masyn Winn's knee?
The Athletic's Katie Woo shared that the team itself doesn't believe that there is risk of further injury to the knee at this point. Woo also quoted Winn confirming the information himself.
"Winn will require arthroscopic surgery in the offseason, but is expected to have a 'very normal' winter, per (Oliver Marmol)," Woo said. "As for why Winn will continue to play, especially with the Cardinals (72-74, 4 1/2 games out of the National League wild-card) unlikely to make the postseason? The team believes there is no risk for further damage to the meniscus and does not believe any part of Winn’s 2026 season will be in jeopardy. The medical team will continue to monitor Winn’s status, but it is unlikely he will land on the injured list...
"I was told I probably can’t do too much worse to it, so that’s why I want to be out there,” Winn added. "Knock on wood, if I can’t hurt myself any further because of this, then I want to be out there."
There you have it. There's probably going to be some chatter about the decision and surely a lot of opinions. But, Winn provided his own take on his own knee. And Woo shared the team's take on the injury. That's really all that matters.
