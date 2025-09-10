Cardinals Get JJ Wetherholt Update After Missing 5 Games
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best most exciting prospects in baseball in JJ Wetherholt.
He has sky-rocketed up through the Cardinals' farm system this year and is a member of the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds just over one year after he was drafted in the first round of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft. There has been so much chatter about Wetherholt lately about how he should get the call to the big leagues before the regular season comes to an end.
In Triple-A, Wetherholt has played 38 games and is slashing .322/.418/.597 with nine home runs, 21 RBIs, seven stolen bases, 12 doubles, one triple, and 32 runs scored. It seemed like with each passing day there was more and more chatter about Wetherholt. But, it has slowed down in part because he has not played in five games.
Where has JJ Wetherholt been?
The Athletic's Katie Woo shed some light on what is going on with Wetherholt right now and noted that he is dealing with "general soreness" and also said it "does not appear" as though Wetherholt will play a role in the majors this season.
"The Cardinals have not entertained calling up top prospect JJ Wetherholt, who is hitting .322 with a 1.015 OPS in 38 games for Triple-A Memphis," Woo said. "Wetherholt, a middle infielder, has not played in his last five scheduled games. He is dealing with general soreness from a non-baseball ailment, per a team spokesperson, but is expected to return to the Redbirds’ lineup on Wednesday as the designated hitter before rejoining the field later in the week. Barring an unusual change, it does not appear that Wetherholt will factor into the major-league club’s plans this season."
There's been so much noise out there about Wetherholt. Before the season ends, you'll probably still see things while scrolling saying that Wetherholt should get called up. But, take it from one of the team's top insiders in Woo. It doesn't seem likely this season and the soreness definitely doesn't help with that.
