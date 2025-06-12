Cardinals May Have Found Unexpected Breakout Star In 28-Year-Old
The St. Louis Cardinals took a step in the right direction in 2024, despite the fact that they didn't make the playoffs.
St. Louis went from 71 wins in 2023 to 83 wins in 2024. That's a 12-win difference and one of the biggest reasons for the turnaround was the bullpen. Ryan Helsley led the way, Andrew Kittredge shined in a set-up role, and the team finished the season with the seventh-ranked bullpen ERA at 3.64.
The Cardinals lost Kittredge this past offseason and there were certainly were some questions about the bullpen once again. It hasn't been as good as last year with an ERA of 4.08, but there have been bright spots. The guy who arguably has surprised the most is third-year right-handed Kyle Leahy.
This is a guy who logged a 4.07 ERA last year in 33 appearances. He made just three appearances in 2023 in his first taste of big league action and had a 21.60 ERA in 1 2/3 innings of work.
He has been lights-out this year, though. Leahy entered play on Wednesday with 29 appearances under his belt already this season and a 2.48 ERA to show for it to go along with a 27-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
The Cardinals had some questions heading into the season, for sure, but no one could've predicted the season that Leahy has had to this point. He's stepped up and has been more than St. Louis could hope for.
More MLB: Cardinals 'Biggest Need' Identified By Former MLB General Manager