Cardinals May Reunite With Former All-Star Starter, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have pretty much nothing to show for this offseason so far.
St. Louis has trimmed payroll, been in a lot of rumors, and hasn't really added anybody who will play a significant role for the big league team in 2025. The Cardinals still have roughly a month until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training, but it's just been a weird offseason.
It sounds like the Cardinals could look to add some more pitching this offseason, though. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported that the Cardinals "might still seek out a reunion" with Kyle Gibson.
"They will pursue some bullpen help (though that could come in the form of a minor league deal with a non-roster invite) and might still seek out a reunion with Kyle Gibson, but a multi-year deal seems inconceivable," Jones said. "Gibson could crest the $10 million mark, but he is seemingly the only free agent the Cardinals are considering who might do so."
This isn't the first time it has been reported that the Cardinals could have an interest in bringing Gibson back. He did everything the team asked out of him in 2024. He finished the season with a 4.24 ERA across 30 starts. It was his lowest ERA in a season since his All-Star year in 2021.
It would make sense for the Cardinals to bring him back because he would eat up innings, already is familiar with the team, and he could be an important voice in the clubhouse for a club that is going to be on the younger side.
