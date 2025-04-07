Cardinals Need To Cut Ties With $55 Million Pitcher After Brutal Outing
The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly entered a rebuild at the beginning of the offseason. They opted to part ways with a few veterans including Paul Goldschmidt, Kyle Gibson, and Lance Lynn. If this wasn't clear enough that they were beginning to rebuild, the team didn't go after any top free agents.
With this rebuild in mind, the Cardinals could be at the forefront of multiple huge moves this season. They could trade stars like Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline. But the Cardinals need to cut ties with Miles Mikolas above anything else.
Mikolas, 36, is in the final season of his massive $55 million contract. The Cardinals owe the righty just under $20 million this season, but they might be eating the rest of this deal and cutting him, especially after his disastrous performance against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball.
Mikolas went just 2 2/3 innings and allowed 11 hits, nine runs, eight earned runs, and walked a batter. His fastball velocity is down near 90 miles per hour, and he can't generate very many swings and misses.
Cutting Mikolas would open up a roster spot for a prospect like Tink Hence or Quinn Mathews. While Mikolas has the advantage over these two because of his experience, the righty likely isn't a part of long-term future in St. Louis.
The Cardinals could also look to pair him in a trade with Helsley or Arenado in order to get another team to take on his contract instead. This would lower the prospect return in a deal for Helsley, but it would save St. Louis quite a bit of money this season.
Either way, the Cardinals need to cut ties with Mikolas. The sooner, the better.
