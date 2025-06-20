Cardinals No. 1 Prospect JJ Wetherholt 'Pushing For Promotion'
The St. Louis Cardinals have a potential future star on their hands.
Last year, the Cardinals used the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft to select infielder JJ Wetherholt.
The selection has already looked like the right one for the Cardinals. He is the Cardinals' No. 1 prospect right now and has been electric down in the minors so far this season. Wetherholt has played 50 games and is slashing .316/.441/.469 with four homers, 24 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 13 doubles, one triple, and 33 runs scored for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals.
Wetherholt has been good enough that MLB.com's Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis, and Jonathan Mayo said that he is the team’s biggest prospect “pushing for a promotion.”
"Cardinals: JJ Wetherholt, SS (No. 1/MLB No. 18)," Dykstra, Callis, and Mayo said. "Last year’s seventh overall pick entered pro ball with tons of hype around his hit tool, and he’s backing that up lately with a .475/.588/.700 line over his last 11 games for Double-A Springfield. That pushes his season average up to .322, fourth-best in all of Double-A, and his OBP to .443, tops among qualifiers at the level. We’ve seen other 2024 first-rounders already reach the Majors, and with the way Wetherholt is handling Texas League arms, he’s worth moving to Triple-A Memphis at least soon."
This isn't too shocking. With the way that he has played this season, he absolutely should get a shot in Triple-A this season.
